NEIP Awards GH¢3 Million Grant to Young Entrepreneurs in 5th Presidential Pitch

Business News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has awarded GH¢3 million in grants to winners of the 5th season of the Presidential Pitch, an initiative by the government designed to provide financial support to young entrepreneurs and help them scale up their businesses. The winners, selected after a competitive pitching process, represent various sectors including agriculture, technology, and manufacturing — crucial



to Ghana's economic development.



During the pitch, the entrepreneurs showcased their innovative business ideas, highlighting their growth and job creation potential. The GH¢3 million grant serves as seed funding, enabling these entrepreneurs to expand their operations, improve product development, and access new markets. This initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to foster innovation, drive job creation, and strengthen Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.



In addition to financial backing, the NEIP offers mentorship and business development support to the winners to ensure the long-term sustainability of their ventures. By empowering young business leaders, the program not only addresses Ghana's unemployment challenges but also boosts local economies and promotes inclusive growth.



Previous winners of the Presidential Pitch have seen significant growth in their businesses, and the government is optimistic that this year’s cohort will follow the same path, further contributing to national economic development. The NEIP Presidential Pitch continues to be a key pillar in the government’s efforts to nurture innovation, stimulate entrepreneurship among the youth, and foster a more vibrant and dynamic economy.



In conclusion, the GH¢3 million grant awarded to the winners of the 5th season of the Presidential Pitch reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs. With continued assistance from the NEIP, these businesses are poised to generate more job opportunities, stimulate economic activity, and help drive the country toward a more innovative and prosperous future.