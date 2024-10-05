You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 05Article 1989704

NEIP Awards GH¢3 Million Grant to Young Entrepreneurs in 5th Presidential Pitch

Winners of the 5th season of the Presidential Pitch with President Akufo-Addo Winners of the 5th season of the Presidential Pitch with President Akufo-Addo

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has awarded GH¢3 million in grants to winners of the 5th season of the Presidential Pitch, an initiative by the government designed to provide financial support to young entrepreneurs and help them scale up their businesses. The winners, selected after a competitive pitching process, represent various sectors including agriculture, technology, and manufacturing — crucial

