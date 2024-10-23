NHIA settles more than GH¢800m debt to service providers – CEO

Business News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: GNA

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced that it has settled all outstanding debts to healthcare providers, with claims paid up to August 2024 and over GH¢800 million disbursed in the past month.



The NHIA aims to improve access to health services by inaugurating new district offices, particularly for those in rural areas who struggle with digital tools.



Active membership in the National Health Insurance Scheme has increased from 10 million in 2015 to 17.8 million by December 2023. The NHIA also introduced new policies to enhance service delivery and include mental health conditions under coverage.