NIC expresses commitment to insurance industry development

Business News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of Ghana's insurance sector during the launch of Deloitte's School of Actuarial Excellence.



Esther Armah, NIC's Head of Reinsurance and AML, highlighted the industry's evolving nature despite challenges and emphasized the need for stakeholders to seize growth opportunities.



NIC aims to create an enabling environment for sustainable growth, with the insurance market projected to exceed GHS10 billion in 2024.



Deloitte Ghana's Managing Partner, Daniel Kwadwo Owusu, emphasized providing tailored services to the insurance and pensions sectors, while stakeholders praised the initiative for advancing actuarial skills.