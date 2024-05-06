NPA pledges to work with Finance Ministry to remove taxes on LPG

Business News of Monday, 6 May 2024

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance to explore the removal of certain taxes on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), aiming to enhance its affordability and accessibility for consumers.



Mrs. Linda Asante, a Deputy Chief Executive of the NPA, revealed this initiative spearheaded by Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Chief Executive, with the goal of encouraging more women to adopt LPG for cooking, thus safeguarding their health and environmental conservation efforts.



This initiative aligns with the government's objective to elevate LPG penetration to 50 percent by 2030.



Addressing participants at a regional town hall event on the cylinder recirculation model (CRM) in Tamale, Mrs. Asante emphasized the health hazards associated with smoke from charcoal and firewood, particularly affecting women and children. She underscored the safety and convenience of LPG as a smoke-free cooking alternative.



The introduction of the CRM policy by the government aims to enhance the affordability, accessibility, and availability of LPG, according to Mrs. Asante. She highlighted the recent implementation of a tender process for LPG importation by the NPA, resulting in reduced LPG costs.



Mrs. Asante assured consumers of stable prices, stating that any additional costs associated with the CRM value chain would be mitigated by the reduced LPG prices resulting from the tender process.