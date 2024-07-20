You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 20Article 1961792

NPA retrieves over 800,000 litres of smuggled petroleum products – Mustapha Hamid

Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid, CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has reported that in 2023, the NPA seized 889,650 liters of petroleum products from diversion and smuggling operations.

This issue was largely due to violations by Petroleum Service Providers (PSPs) who diverted products and falsified documents, leading to adulteration and contamination.

At the 6th Ghana International Petroleum Conference, Dr. Hamid highlighted that 322,729 liters of smuggled products were confiscated. Despite these challenges, the downstream petroleum sector remains vital, contributing about 8.4% to Ghana’s GDP.

The sector’s exports and re-exports to neighboring countries are increasing, reflecting improved regulatory efforts.

