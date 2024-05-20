NPA to seek tax cuts on LPG for increased affordability and usage

Business News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is set to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance to remove certain taxes on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to make it more affordable and accessible to consumers.



This initiative aligns with the government's goal to increase LPG penetration to 50 percent by 2030.



Deputy Chief Executive of the NPA, Mrs. Linda Asante, highlighted that this effort, led by NPA Chief Executive Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, aims to encourage more women to use LPG for cooking, promoting better health and environmental benefits.



During a regional town hall durbar on the cylinder recirculation model (CRM) in Tamale, Mrs. Asante addressed the audience, which included chiefs, security officers, public servants, LPG dealers, students, and traders.



She emphasized the health risks associated with using charcoal and firewood, which expose women and children to lung diseases and other health issues.



In contrast, LPG is a safer and more convenient cooking alternative that the government aims to make more affordable and accessible through the CRM policy.



Mrs. Asante explained that the recent introduction of a tender process for importing LPG had successfully reduced its cost, mitigating any additional expenses related to the CRM value chain.



This reduction ensures there will be no significant price hikes due to the CRM policy. She urged northern residents to switch from charcoal and firewood to LPG to protect their health and the environment, noting that filled cylinders would soon be available for exchange in their communities.



Obed Kraine Boachie, Head of Gas Commercial Regulation at NPA, announced that four LPG cylinder bottling plants—three in Tema and one in Kumasi—had been established to fill cylinders for distribution to LPG marketers.



These marketers would then supply the cylinders to exchange points.



Additionally, the NPA had received applications to set up bottling plants in Tamale and other regions, which would create more jobs and involve existing LPG marketing companies as key drivers of the CRM policy.



Chief Yakubu Nantogmah, the Zagu Lana, who chaired the event, stressed the importance of protecting the environment by reducing the use of charcoal and firewood. He urged the community to adopt LPG for cooking to preserve trees and safeguard the environment for future generations.



Officers from the Ghana National Fire and Rescue Service also demonstrated how to extinguish fires involving LPG cylinders using wet towels and fire extinguishers.