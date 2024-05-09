NPRA introduces revised fee structure for pension industry service providers

Business News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has introduced a revised fee schedule for service providers within the pension sector, covering licensed trustees, pension fund managers, and pension fund custodians.



The updated fee structure aims to secure adequate financial resources for regulating and overseeing pension funds nationwide, as outlined in a recent public notice posted on the NPRA's website.



Under the new arrangement, service providers handling individual trustees' funds will see an increase in renewal and registration fees, now set at GHC500, up from last year's GHC250.



However, fees for corporate trustees, pension fund custodians, and pension fund managers will remain unchanged from the previous year, ranging between GHc3,000 and GHc5,000 for license renewal and registration.



Similarly, application, licensing, and registration charges for service providers will remain steady, with fees ranging from GHC2,220 to GHC5,550.



Registration fees for pension schemes, encompassing master trust, employer, personal, or group personal schemes, will also remain consistent, ranging from GHC5,550 to GHC11,100.



The NPRA underscores the importance of the revised fee structure in ensuring the long-term viability of the pension industry, enabling sustained regulatory oversight of pension funds across Ghana.



Service providers are advised to adhere to the new fee schedule to avoid potential penalties or sanctions from the regulatory body.