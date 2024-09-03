NRSA issues 7-month deadline for commercial transport registration

Business News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has set a seven-month deadline for all commercial road transport operators and related entities to register with the authority or face severe penalties.



This directive aims to streamline operations and enhance safety standards across the sector.



Owners of floating vehicles are specifically required to either join a transport union or establish



Read full articlea company to ensure legal operation by March 31, 2025.



David Osafo Adonteng, the NRSA Director-General, highlighted the importance of this registration in a recent interview with the Daily Graphic.



He emphasized that registering operators will allow the NRSA to gather crucial data on their operations and safety measures. This initiative aligns with the National Road Safety Regulations, 2022 (LI 2468), designed to regulate and monitor transport services more effectively.



Floating drivers, who currently operate without union affiliation or proper registration, are a particular concern for the NRSA. These drivers often lack oversight, making them difficult to regulate and monitor.



Adonteng urged these drivers to either join a union or register as companies, warning that failure to comply by the deadline would result in legal action to halt their operations.



In preparation for the full enforcement of LI 2468 starting March 30, 2025, the NRSA is intensifying its efforts to educate and engage stakeholders.



The authority has already automated its systems to better monitor driver activities and will implement stricter pre-departure checks and driver training programs to reduce road crashes and improve overall safety on the roads.