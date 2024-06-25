You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 25Article 1954409

NSS to harvest over 40,000 tons of maize and rice in Ashanti Region

The National Service Scheme (NSS) in the Ashanti Region is expected to produce a significant amount of crops, including over 1500 tons of maize, 2500 tons of rice, soya beans, and tomatoes.

The NSS has transitioned to mechanized commercial integrated farming and aims to reduce rice and maize importation while providing food for schools.

With over 2500 acres of land under cultivation in the Ashanti Region, the NSS is optimistic about improving yields to address food security challenges in the country and support the school feeding program in Ghana.

