National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security disseminated

Business News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The National Youth Authority (NYA), in partnership with the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), held a workshop to develop Ghana’s National Action Plan (NAP) on Youth, Peace, and Security (YPS).



This initiative aligns with the UN Security Council Resolution 2250, which advocates for youth involvement in peace-building.



The NAP aims to empower youth as key players in conflict resolution and future resilience.



Supported by international partners like GIZ and UNFPA, the development process emphasizes inclusivity and collaboration across sectors to ensure meaningful youth engagement in promoting peace and security.