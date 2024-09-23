National plan on soya will streamline the sector

Business News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: GNA

Yaw Afrifa, Executive Secretary of the Soya Value Chain Association of Ghana (SVCAG), called for a National Development Plan for soya to streamline and regulate the sector, benefiting smallholder farmers.



Supported by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the Mastercard Foundation, and others, the plan aims to establish pricing and improve the value chain.



Afrifa emphasized soya's potential to surpass cocoa in revenue if managed effectively. He urged authorities to include SVCAG on the Export Restriction Committee to better represent the sector's interests.



Other stakeholders echoed concerns about export restrictions reducing farmers' income and discouraging production.



