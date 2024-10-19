Neglect plagues Premier Towers, Ghana’s iconic SSNIT building

Business News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: ghanabusinessnews.com

Premier Towers, a key commercial property owned by Ghana's Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has fallen into severe disrepair. Issues include broken elevators, no air conditioning, and a defunct backup generator, driving away tenants and reducing occupancy.



Despite SSNIT's claims of planned refurbishment, little progress has been made, with sporadic inspections and no visible action.



Critics argue that the building's neglect reflects broader mismanagement of SSNIT's real estate portfolio, risking workers' pension funds and eroding public trust in the institution’s ability to safeguard their financial futures.