Negotiations ongoing to finalize deal between Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire in the area of energy resources development

Business News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are negotiating an energy cooperation agreement as part of broader bilateral discussions.



During the inaugural Strategic Partnership Agreement Summit held in Abidjan from October 8-11, 2024, Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and Alassane Ouattara led talks on energy, defense, security, and the cocoa economy.



Further cooperation was discussed in agriculture, transport, and trade. Legal instruments under review include a customs MoU, agriculture cooperation framework, and military cooperation agreement.



Additionally, the Bank of Ghana and BCEAO discussed fast-tracking the adoption of the common West African currency, the Eco.