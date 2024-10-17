You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 17Article 1994825

Business News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

Negotiations ongoing to finalize deal between Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire in the area of energy resources development

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are negotiating an energy cooperation agreement Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are negotiating an energy cooperation agreement

Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are negotiating an energy cooperation agreement as part of broader bilateral discussions.

During the inaugural Strategic Partnership Agreement Summit held in Abidjan from October 8-11, 2024, Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and Alassane Ouattara led talks on energy, defense, security, and the cocoa economy.

Further cooperation was discussed in agriculture, transport, and trade. Legal instruments under review include a customs MoU, agriculture cooperation framework, and military cooperation agreement.

Additionally, the Bank of Ghana and BCEAO discussed fast-tracking the adoption of the common West African currency, the Eco.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment