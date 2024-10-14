You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 14Article 1993598

Business News of Monday, 14 October 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

Net Booking officially launched in Accra

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Netbooking: Your gateway to luxury living made easy! Netbooking: Your gateway to luxury living made easy!

Netbooking, a new luxury apartment reservation platform, officially launched on October 11, 2024, at the Telande Tea Garden in Labone, featuring Ghanaian boxing legend Professor Azumah Nelson.

The event included a formal launch ceremony, a festive dinner with dignitaries, government officials, and industry professionals, and an after-party hosted by nightlife figure Accra Mayor.

Netbooking aims to simplify the booking process for property seekers and owners, focusing on short- and long-term rentals in Accra’s prime locations. Guests enjoyed a variety of food, drinks, and live DJ performances from notable artists and partners.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment