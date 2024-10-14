Net Booking officially launched in Accra

Business News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

Netbooking, a new luxury apartment reservation platform, officially launched on October 11, 2024, at the Telande Tea Garden in Labone, featuring Ghanaian boxing legend Professor Azumah Nelson.



The event included a formal launch ceremony, a festive dinner with dignitaries, government officials, and industry professionals, and an after-party hosted by nightlife figure Accra Mayor.



Netbooking aims to simplify the booking process for property seekers and owners, focusing on short- and long-term rentals in Accra’s prime locations. Guests enjoyed a variety of food, drinks, and live DJ performances from notable artists and partners.