Netflix subscriber additions likely slowed, growth strategy in focus

Business News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: reuters.com

Netflix is expected to report its slowest subscriber growth in six quarters, with an estimated 4 million new users in Q3 2024, as gains from its password-sharing crackdown wane.



Investors are shifting focus to revenue growth and margins, with Netflix set to stop reporting subscriber data in 2025.



The ad-supported tier, priced at $6.99/month, has grown but isn't expected to drive significant growth until 2026.



The company aims to attract more advertisers through live events and sports, including the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight and NFL games. Overall revenue is projected to rise 14.3% to $9.76 billion.