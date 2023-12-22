New Africa Foundation unveils The University Challenge

Business News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: New Africa Foundation

The New Africa Foundation (NAF) has unveiled "The University Challenge," an innovative inter-university competition designed to transform students into entrepreneurs, leaders, and creators of economic opportunities.



The University Challenge is a 10-to-13-week competition that brings together the brightest minds from selected universities across the country. Unlike traditional academic pursuits, this initiative encourages students to embark on business ventures and create a comprehensive network within the university ecosystem.



The core idea is to foster a holistic approach to education, extending beyond theoretical knowledge to the development of effective governance structures, and the establishment of thriving businesses, and industrial platforms. The emphasis is on cultivating problem-solving skills and practical application of solutions to real-world challenges.



1. Recruitment Process: To participate, students must be enrolled in selected schools working with the New Africa Foundation. A scouting team selects eligible candidates during casting sessions based on qualities such as intelligence, entrepreneurship, solution orientation, teamwork, and leadership.



2. Prize and Benefits: The winning team stands to gain a substantial prize of GHS 1,000,000.00. Beyond monetary rewards, competitors also have the opportunity to secure scholarships for brilliant but needy students in their schools and incubation/internship opportunities with the New Africa Foundation.



3. Annual Event: The University Challenge is set to become an annual event, with the first edition scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. The scouting team will kick off operations in January, with updates available on The University Challenge and New Africa Foundation's social media handles.



4. Hands-On Approach: What sets The University Challenge apart is the hands-on involvement of the NAF team in recruiting top talents, providing real-life community challenges for teams to address, and offering financial support through mobilization funds.



The University Challenge is poised to usher in a transformative departure from the conventional approach to education, aligning students with practical skills and a mindset for creating positive change.



As an initiative of the New Africa Foundation, it represents a significant step towards addressing challenges in Africa and nurturing a new generation of leaders and innovators. Stay tuned for auditions starting in January, and witness the birth of a new era in higher education.