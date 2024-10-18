New Chinese Ambassador pledges responsible mining partnership with Ghana

Business News of Friday, 18 October 2024

The newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Tong Defa, has reaffirmed China's commitment to working closely with the Ghanaian government for the sustainable exploitation of the country's rich mineral resources, Graphic Online reports.



Ambassador Defa, who is the 17th representative of China in Ghana, highlighted the importance of ensuring that Chinese investments, especially in the gold mining sector, benefit both



nations while maintaining environmental integrity.



Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, Mr. Defa stressed that collaboration between the two countries is crucial to fostering responsible mining practices.



Mr. Defa noted the growing presence of Chinese companies in Ghana’s mining sector and emphasized the need for a “win-win situation” that not only benefits both economies but also safeguards the environment.



"We are committed to working within the framework of Ghana's laws to promote sustainable mining practices," he said.



The ambassador also commended Minister Jinapor for maintaining strong ties with Chinese entities, urging both countries to build on their historic relationship. His visit to the ministry marked the beginning of his tenure, with the goal of strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors.



Minister Jinapor, in turn, praised China's consistent support and investments in Ghana’s mining sector, stating that the long-standing partnership between the two nations has significantly contributed to Ghana's development since independence. He reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to ensuring that all mining activities adhere to national laws, particularly those protecting the environment.



"China has been a faithful partner in our development journey, and we look forward to deepening this relationship, especially in responsible mining," said Mr. Jinapor.



The minister also highlighted some of the major projects involving Chinese companies, including Shandong Gold and the upcoming Cardinal Namdini mine, set to become one of the largest in the country.



He added, “We are excited about the plans for an airport in Bolgatanga, which will boost national development.”



Both Mr. Defa and Mr. Jinapor stressed the importance of responsible mining, with the ambassador reaffirming China’s dedication to fostering growth while respecting Ghana’s mining laws and environmental standards.