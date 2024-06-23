You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 23Article 1953329

Source: GNA

New Ghanaian cowpea variety to be approved soon for commercial use

Dr. Daniel Osei Ofosu (middle) Dr. Daniel Osei Ofosu (middle)

The Crop Research Institute (CRI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed a new cowpea variety, "Pod Borer Resistant Cowpea," awaiting approval for commercial use.

This variety, engineered to resist the Maruca insect pest, aims to reduce farmers' crop losses and boost local cowpea availability.

Dr. Daniel Osei Ofosu, a Research Scientist, highlighted that Maruca causes farmers to lose about 80% of their cowpea crops before harvest. The new cowpea produces a natural toxin that kills Maruca but is harmless to humans.

Pending Seed Council approval, it could significantly reduce cowpea costs and improve Ghana's food sovereignty.

