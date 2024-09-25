New chapter for Agriculture with launch of Ghana Grows Changing Narratives book at AgroFusion 2024

Business News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: Ghana Grows

On October 11, AgroFusion 2024 at Jubilee Park in Koforidua will launch the Ghana Grows Changing Narratives Book, highlighting agriculture’s transformation in Ghana.



Led by the Mastercard Foundation and Springboard Road Show Foundation, the book showcases inspiring stories of over 200 young Ghanaians, including women and persons with disabilities, who are innovating and thriving in agribusiness.



This publication aims to shift perceptions of agriculture from hard labor to a path of success and financial independence.



The event will also feature performances by top stars like Kwame Eugene, Dope Nation, and Lasmid.



