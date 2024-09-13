Newmont provides GH¢4.1m new office for Duayaw Nkwanta Police

Business News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Newmont has inaugurated a GH¢4.1 million Divisional Police Headquarters in Duayaw Nkwanta, Ahafo Region, as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.



This facility aims to enhance safety, security, and economic development in the region.



The project aligns with Newmont’s Influx Management Plan, which was developed following a 2018 study on the impact of human migration due to mining activities.



The company also provides health, water, and sanitation facilities as part of its commitment to sustainable development.



Newmont’s investment supports local infrastructure and community well-being and engages over 1,700 Ghanaians.