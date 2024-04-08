Newmont's Akyem Gold Mine attracts interest amid sale plans

Business News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Newmont's planned sale of the Akyem gold mine in Ghana has sparked interest from potential buyers, including Chinese miners, amidst rising gold prices.



Australian miner Perseus Mining has also shown interest in acquiring the mine after Newmont announced its intention to divest it. Newmont is working with Citigroup Inc. on the sale and has begun reaching out to potential bidders.



Shandong Gold Mining Co. and Zijin Mining Group Co. are among the companies interested in the asset, with Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co. also considering it.



Discussions are in early stages, and interested buyers could decide not to proceed with bids. Newmont, Citigroup, Shandong Gold, and Zijin declined to comment on the matter.



The sale of Akyem is part of Newmont's strategy to raise $2 billion through divestitures following its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Ltd. in November. In addition to Akyem, Newmont plans to sell four gold mines in North America and one in Australia.



The Akyem mine produced 420,000 ounces of gold annually as of 2022 and is a valuable asset amidst the current surge in gold prices, which recently surpassed $2,200 per ounce for the first time. Newmont aims to sell non-core assets and reduce its workforce to reduce debt following the Newcrest acquisition.



Despite the sale of Akyem, Newmont remains committed to its operations in Ghana. The company recently paid GH¢184.6 million in dividends to the government for its stake in operating the mine and has supported the government's gold-buying program.



Perseus Mining, already operating the Edikan Mine in Ghana, sees the potential acquisition of Akyem as an opportunity to double its gold output. Newmont expects Akyem to produce 170,000 ounces in 2024, down from 295,000 ounces the previous year, while Ahafo South and Ahafo North mines will remain operational.



Newmont's CEO, Tom Palmer, emphasized that the company is divesting these assets because they do not meet its criteria for Tier-1 assets.



Despite reporting a net loss driven by impairment charges and reclamation costs, Newmont generated significant cash flow and dividends for shareholders in 2023.