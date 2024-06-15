You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 15Article 1950920

Business News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Newmont’s operations in Ghana recognized for leading decarbonization efforts

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Newmont Newmont

For the third consecutive year, Newmont’s Ahafo South and Akyem mines have been lauded by KalTire for their outstanding achievements in the decarbonization effort.

KalTire’s Maple Programme recognized Ahafo South with a carbon credit for saving 333 tons of CO2 equivalent (332,851 kg) through tire retreading, thereby preventing the use of 8,192 liters of oil in new tire production in

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment