Newmont tops Ghana Club 100 again

Business News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: zedmultimedia.com

At the 21st Ghana Club 100 Awards, Newmont's Ahafo South Mine was named the top company in Ghana's private sector for the second consecutive year, reflecting its commitment to excellence in the extractive industry.



Newmont's Akyem Mine also performed well, securing fourth overall and third in the extractive sector. Managing Director Abdul Rahman Amoadu credited employees and host communities for their support.



The awards, emphasizing local business capacity, recognize companies' contributions to Ghana's economic growth. Amoadu also called for a peaceful election season as the country approaches its 2024 general elections.