Nigeria beats Ghana, South Africa to host US$5bn African Energy Bank

Business News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: Asaase News

Nigeria has been chosen to host the headquarters of the newly established US$5 billion African Energy Bank (AEB) after a thorough inspection by the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) and Afrexim Bank.



Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, expressed excitement, noting this reflects Nigeria’s leadership in the energy sector.



The AEB will provide crucial financial support for energy projects, fostering growth across Africa.



Nigeria’s selection over contenders like Ghana and South Africa marks a significant foreign direct investment boost, expected to enhance GDP, create jobs, improve the financial sector, and promote economic diversification.