You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 30Article 1987676

Business News of Monday, 30 September 2024

    

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Nigeria secures $1.57 billion loan from World Bank to boost key sectors

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nigeria secures $1.57 billion loan from World Bank to boost key sectors Nigeria secures $1.57 billion loan from World Bank to boost key sectors

The World Bank has approved a $1.57 billion financing package for Nigeria to enhance health and education sectors, climate resilience, and sustainable power initiatives.

The funding includes $500 million to address governance issues, $570 million for the Primary Healthcare Provision Strengthening Program, and $500 million for the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria Project.

Nigeria, which has the highest debt to the World Bank's International Development Association at $16.6 billion, faces significant challenges, including high numbers of out-of-school children due to insecurity and frequent flooding that impacts communities and infrastructure.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment