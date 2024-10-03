No nation has stronger credentials as investment destination in West Africa than Ghana – Krapa

Business News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

At the 2024 Local Content Conference and Exhibition in Takoradi, Energy Minister Herbert Krapa urged investors to consider oil exploration and production in Ghana, emphasizing the country’s move towards ultra-deep-water production and ongoing onshore development led by GNPC.



He highlighted Ghana's favorable investment environment, rooted in good governance and the rule of law while stressing that the nation will not sacrifice its oil resources for investment.



The Petroleum Commission CEO, Egbert Isaac Faible Jnr, noted a recent decline in investments and emphasized the need for innovative partnerships to boost local content in the sector.