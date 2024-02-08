Nominations open for 2024 Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards Gala

Business News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: EFG

The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has opened nominations for its 14th edition of Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards 2024 Gala.



Winners will be honoured at a business gala dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, on the theme: “Promoting Digital Entrepreneurship as a tool for sustainable Digital Economic Development”. The deadline for the entries is February 15, 2024.



The Ghana Entrepreneurs & Corporate Executives Award Gala Dinner was instituted in 2010 by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana to network, celebrate and honour successful entrepreneurs, business executives, corporate CEOs and public service CEOs who have had significant and positive impact on the economy, sustained business performance, adhered to good corporate governance principles, pioneered business achievements that are evident, demonstrated outstanding leadership and significant business success in their respective fields over the past years.



The awards also recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement and seeks to celebrate those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses in Ghana.



The Entrepreneur and Business Executives Awards categories include: Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneur of all time Award, Iconic Entrepreneur of the Decade, CEO of the Decade Award, Entrepreneur Personality of the Decade, Business Personality of the Decade, Entrepreneur of the Year in all the sectors, Business Leader of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Decade Award, Woman Entrepreneur of the Decade Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Entrepreneur Award, Start Up Entrepreneur Award and Most Promising Entrepreneur Award.



Others are: Outstanding Corporate Personality of the year, Corporate Leadership of the year, Corporate Excellence Award, Corporate Executive of the year in all the sectors, Lifetime Achievement Award, Managing Director/ Chief Executives of the Year Award in all the Sectors Best Corporate CEO of the Year, Outstanding Public Officer of the Year Award, Country Director of the Year, Public officer of the Year and Board Chairman of the Year (Public & Private Sector) and Outstanding Ambassador of the Year 2023.



The Greatest Entrepreneurs of All Time awards will recognise entrepreneurs who have revolutionised business, opened opportunities for others and their impact felt for generations; their accomplishments are varied and not easily compared.



The Entrepreneurs of the Decade awards are for entrepreneurs and business executives who have built a legacy and demonstrated entrepreneurial leadership, sustained business performance, integrity, vision, innovation within the past decade and the year under review.



The Corporate Executives Award criteria are for corporate executives who have demonstrated Corporate Leadership, Sustained Business Performance, Integrity, Vision, and Innovation.