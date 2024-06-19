You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 19Article 1952069

Source: BBC

Nvidia becomes world's most valuable company

Nvidia has become the world's most valuable company, surpassing Microsoft and previously overtaking Apple, with its stock reaching an all-time high of nearly $136, making the company worth $3.34 trillion.

Nvidia's dominance in the AI chip market has driven substantial sales and profit growth, boosting its stock price.

Investors are optimistic about further earnings growth, despite some concerns over its high valuation and increasing competition from tech giants like Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Apple.

Nvidia's recent financial results have exceeded analyst expectations, reinforcing confidence in its continued success in the AI sector.

