Nvidia value surges past $3tn and overtakes Apple

Business News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: BBC

Nvidia's market value has surpassed $3 trillion, making it the second most valuable publicly listed company globally, behind Microsoft.



This rapid growth is attributed to its position as a leader in artificial intelligence technology.



Nvidia's share price rose over 5% on Wednesday, reaching $1,224. The company's sales have tripled in the past year, reaching $26 billion.



Apple, previously the second most valuable company, has also seen growth in recent weeks due to anticipation of its AI strategy, with a market capitalization of roughly $3 trillion.