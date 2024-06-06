You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 06Article 1947224

Source: BBC

Nvidia value surges past $3tn and overtakes Apple

Nvidia's market value has surpassed $3 trillion, making it the second most valuable publicly listed company globally, behind Microsoft.

This rapid growth is attributed to its position as a leader in artificial intelligence technology.

Nvidia's share price rose over 5% on Wednesday, reaching $1,224. The company's sales have tripled in the past year, reaching $26 billion.

Apple, previously the second most valuable company, has also seen growth in recent weeks due to anticipation of its AI strategy, with a market capitalization of roughly $3 trillion.

