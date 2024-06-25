Nzema Coalition raises concerns over $12 billion petroleum hub project in Jomoro

Business News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Coalition of Concerned Nzema People in the Western Region has expressed significant concerns about the $12 billion Petroleum Hub project in Jomoro, particularly regarding the extensive land acquisition involved.



They clarified that their stance is not anti-development but emphasized the need for fair treatment of landowners.



They outlined conditions for land allocation, including generational compensation, equity interest, phased land acquisition, amenities provision, job and senior leadership quotas, and environmental safeguards.



They praised their leaders' efforts but insisted that no land would be allocated until their demands were met, aiming for equitable and sustainable community benefits.