OISL holds forums for SME and Micro loan clients in Accra and Kumasi

Business News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

As part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations, Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd (OISL), one of the leading providers of financial services in the country, has organized forums for its SME and Microloan clients. These events took place on the 2nd and 5th of April in Accra and Kumasi respectively.



Present at the forums were the Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Mr. Kwame Owusu-Boateng, the Chief Risk Officer, Dr. Francis Takyi, the Chief Business Officer, Mr. Francis Owusu Ansah, the Head of Compliance, Mr. Isaac Gyasi, the Head of Marketing, Mr. Richard Anyamesem, the Head of Transformation, Ms. Theophila Esther Larbie, four (4) Area heads from the various sectors of the institution, and other management and staff members of the institution.



In his opening remarks, the CEO of the institution, Mr. Kwame Owusu-Boateng indicated that the purpose of the forums was to thank their clients for being with the institution all these years and also to enable the clients to be part of the 20th Anniversary celebration of the institution. Additionally, he stated that the forums were to facilitate an open dialogue to share insights and to gather feedback from the clients of the institution to improve and provide improved services and products for the customers. He further stated that the forums were also aimed at educating the clients on OISL’s loan requirements and processes and also an opportunity to throw more light on OISL’s digital platforms and how clients could use them to access services in a more efficient way.



The Chief Risk Officer, Dr. Francis Takyi, used the opportunity to educate the clients on OISL’s SME Collateral Requirements, detailing the various types of collaterals needed for the various categories of loans. He elaborated on the Five Cs of Credit (Character, Capital, Capability, Condition, and Collateral) considered during loan assessments.



Mr. Francis Owusu Ansah, the Chief Business Officer of OISL taking his turn during the forums provided insights into OISL’s Credit Delivery System and guided the SME and Microloan clients through the basic Loan Requirements, Application process, Turnaround time, post-disbursement protocols and many more.



During the open dialogue sessions, led by Mr. Richard Anyamesem, the Head of Marketing, clients had the opportunity to provide feedback to OISL regarding their products and services. Many of the customers who attended the forums expressed their gratitude to the institution for organizing these unique forums and requested for more of such forums to be organized in the future. They shared their success stories and congratulated OISL on its 20th anniversary. Some clients also took the opportunity to thank OISL for their support during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all concerns raised by clients were addressed, resulting in high levels of customer satisfaction.



In his closing remarks, the CEO, Mr. Kwame Owusu-Boateng expressed his gratitude to the clients for their valuable feedback and assured them of OISL’s continual commitment to the provision of excellent services. He further assured them that their concerns will also be addressed progressively.



A total number of One Hundred and Fifty (150) clients attended the forums.



About OISL



Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd. is one of the leading Financial Institutions in the country and currently has thirty- eight (38) branches in ten (10) out of the sixteen (16) regions of Ghana serving over 660,000 clients across the country. It is a subsidiary of Opportunity International, a global organization with its Head Office in Chicago, USA. The Institution delivers services and programs to clients in thirty (30) countries across the globe, serving over twenty (20) million customers with Micro Banking, Micro Insurance, Agriculture, Education Finance, and Innovative Non-Financial Services.