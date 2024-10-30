OWO 2023: A free-for-all celebration of Ghanaian creativity

Business News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: thehighstreetjournal.com

Obroni Wawu October (OWO), launched in 2022, sets a new standard for cultural markets in Ghana by offering a zero-cost entry model for vendors.



This annual event celebrates Ghanaian artistry, small businesses, and entrepreneurship, particularly focusing on the Kantamanto community's role in upcycling second-hand clothing.



Organizers emphasize the importance of this model in supporting local entrepreneurs by reducing financial barriers, allowing them to enhance product quality and reach.



OWO not only promotes local craftsmanship and cuisine but also fosters community connections, positioning itself as an inclusive marketplace that champions sustainable fashion practices.