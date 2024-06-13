Official Creditors’ MoU will support IMF Board’s approval of US$360m – Kristalina Georgieva

Business News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: GNA

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), says, the agreement reached between Ghana and its Official Creditor Committee (OCC) will be helpful in the approval of the country’s US$360 million third tranche.



The agreement marks a significant milestone in Ghana's debt restructuring journey and will strengthen its reform agenda.



Economist Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin hailed the agreement as a "major breakthrough" but cautioned against complacency, urging intensification of reforms to address structural benchmarks like inflation and exchange rate pressures.



He also warned against relaxing efforts ahead of the third review, which will coincide with the election season.