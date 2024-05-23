Okyere Darko–Mensah commends GEXIM for Western Weekend Market

Business News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Western Regional Minister, Honourable Kwabena Okyere Darko–Mensah, has praised Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) for organizing the "Western Weekend Market," a special edition of its SME fair in Takoradi.



Held at the Takoradi Mall from May 17th to 19th, 2024, the fair showcased Made-In-Ghana products, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to exhibit their goods.



The Minister, accompanied by GEXIM's Deputy CEO, Ms. Rosemary Beryl Archer, lauded the initiative, emphasizing its role in supporting SMEs and fostering economic growth.



The fair included a training program dubbed "SME Clinic," aimed at capacity-building and addressing business challenges. Queen mother Nana Ekua Kodu II and musician Kofi Kinaata also participated