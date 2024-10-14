Old Mutual Ghana celebrates broker partnerships at engaging networking event

Business News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Old Mutual Ghana, a leading insurance company, celebrated its commitment to strengthening partnerships with its stakeholders during a Broker Engagement event at the Airport View Hotel in Accra on October 4, 2024. This significant milestone highlighted the vital role brokers play in the company’s operations and client satisfaction.



The event was designed to appreciate brokers for their contributions, unveil and



reward top performers for the year, showcase the company's strategy and vision for the upcoming year, and facilitate networking among attendees.



In her welcome address, Mrs. Rita Boateng, the Customer Experience & Executive at Old Mutual Ghana, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the brokers, emphasizing their essential role in driving the company’s growth.



“Today, we gather to celebrate and strengthen this invaluable partnership we share with you, our brokers, who have been the key drivers of our success. Your unwavering dedication, insight, and expertise are what sustain the strong relationships we have with our clients today,” she stated.



Boateng continued, “This event is not only a moment to express our deep appreciation for your dedication to our business, but also an opportunity to get to know you better, exchange ideas, and explore new ways to collaborate for our mutual success within our industry. We are truly grateful and honored to have you on our side.”



Tavona Biza, the CEO of Old Mutual Ghana, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting its brokers and enhancing their ability to meet client needs. He remarked, “At Old Mutual Ghana, we do not just consider you our partners, but an extension of our team. You are the link between us and our clients, and your dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment enable us to deliver value to them.” Biza noted that the dedication and expertise of their partners have facilitated exceptional service and solutions.



The event featured a presentation by Wisdom Donor, the Deputy Head of Distribution-Corporate, who outlined the strategy for the upcoming year and discussed the company’s incentive scheme for high-performing brokers.



During the open forum segment, several brokers shared enriching experiences from their participation in offshore conferences, engaging directly with the Old Mutual leadership team to provide valuable insights and explore innovative collaboration opportunities.



Additionally, Nick Tennant, an accomplished broker from South Africa, delivered an informative presentation on international business insights and practical strategies for success.



He emphasized the importance of providing clients with seamless and efficient processes, easy access to policy documents and data, and reliable support. “Today, multinational clients look out for smooth and efficient processes. It is our job to be that reliable broker, available 24/7 when things go wrong,” Tennant stated.



The event concluded with a special awards segment recognizing brokers who demonstrated outstanding performance and made significant contributions to Old Mutual’s corporate business over the past year. This was followed by a cocktail and networking session, allowing brokers and Old Mutual Ghana representatives to connect further and explore potential collaborations in a more relaxed atmosphere.



Old Mutual Ghana looks forward to continued collaboration with its brokers as they work together to provide the best solutions for clients across the country.



Established in 2013, Old Mutual Ghana is committed to delivering innovative life insurance and pension solutions, backed by the expertise of an international brand.



The company offers a diverse portfolio of financial services, including savings plans, group life benefits, funeral plans, travel insurance, and pension schemes, all tailored to meet the needs of the Ghanaian market.