One year later and food prices for Nigeria’s staple foods have become unrecognizable

Business News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Nigeria has experienced unprecedented food inflation in the past year, with staple items like beans, rice, bread, and eggs seeing price increases exceeding 100%.



The price of 1kg of loose local rice surged by 148.41%, from N737.11 in August 2023 to N1,831.05 in August 2024.



Beans saw a staggering 271.55% rise, while bread prices increased by 113.16%. Egg prices rose by 121.92% year-on-year.



Yam prices jumped by 188.31%, although some items like tomatoes saw a monthly decrease.



Overall, Nigerian consumers are struggling with significantly inflated food costs.



