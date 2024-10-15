You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 15Article 1993889

Business News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

    

Source: norvanreports.com

Online poll shows Ghanaians’ negative sentiment towards government’s handling of galamsey crisis

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

An online poll by rateyoursociety.com revealed widespread negative sentiment An online poll by rateyoursociety.com revealed widespread negative sentiment

Tens of thousands of Ghanaians have expressed outrage over the severe environmental damage caused by illegal mining, or 'galamsey,' particularly its impact on water bodies and ecosystems.

An online poll by rateyoursociety.com revealed widespread negative sentiment, including anger and disgust, toward the government's failure to effectively address this critical issue.

Despite various initiatives aimed at mitigating the crisis, illegal small-scale mining continues to devastate Ghana's natural resources, leaving citizens increasingly frustrated by the lack of decisive action from authorities to combat the ongoing threat.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment