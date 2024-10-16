You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 16Article 1994363

Business News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

    

Source: norvanreports.com

Organised Labour faces potential fragmentation after strike suspension, says Labour Union Expert

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Trades Union Congress (Ghana) building in Accra Trades Union Congress (Ghana) building in Accra

Emmanuel Adjei Mensah of the Industrial Labour Union expressed concern over potential fragmentation within Ghana’s Organised Labour following the suspension of a nationwide strike set for October 10—the strike aimed to press the government on illegal mining (galamsey) issues.

While the government made commitments, Mensah criticised the lack of concrete action plans and warned that the suspension might weaken union solidarity and collective bargaining power.

The strike had strong support, but divisions among unions, especially in healthcare, surfaced. Mensah cautioned that Organised Labour’s position in future negotiations could be compromised without sustained pressure on the government.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment