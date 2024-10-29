Our economic recovery effort must prioritise sustainability – Bokpin

Business News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

Professor Godfred Bokpin from the University of Ghana Business School emphasized that Ghana's economic recovery must prioritize sustainability and resilience.



In a recent discussion, he criticized the government's narrow focus on GDP growth, arguing it overlooks deeper economic vulnerabilities and environmental degradation.



He advocated for the adoption of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards to ensure long-term resilience and suggested that true recovery should integrate ecological sustainability with economic growth.



Bokpin called for policies that promote social responsibility alongside economic gains, aligning Ghana with international sustainability standards.