Over 360 agricultural students and startups selected for annual career mentorship dialogue

The seventh edition of the annual Agricultural Students' Career Guidance and Mentorship Dialogue, known as the Boot Camp, will host 367 agricultural students and beginner agribusinesses from various institutions across Ghana.



The program, organized by Agrihouse Foundation, is scheduled to run from May 19 to May 24, 2024.



Participants include students from agricultural colleges such as Adidome Agric College, Asuansi Farm Institute, Damango Agric College, and many others. Universities such as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana, and University of Cape Coast are also represented.



According to Madam Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, this year's event sees an increase in participation, with 367 attendees compared to 17 schools in the previous year. She highlighted the positive impact of the boot camp over the years, citing its contribution to the establishment of agribusinesses and employment opportunities for participants.



The focus of this year's boot camp is to accelerate efforts in shaping mindsets and opening up career opportunities for agri-youth. The six-day program will involve innovative activities and practices aimed at providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the agribusiness value chain.



Activities include Agri-Ted Talk sessions, Ag-voyage field tours, and business presentations. Additionally, the event will feature sessions such as YES – WE CAN AGRI-INSPIRE, where successful women farmers and rural producers share their resilience stories, and the Students Input Dealer Business Pitch, allowing students to present their business development approaches.



The boot camp aims to equip participants with leadership skills, knowledge in planning and management, and an understanding of available tools and programs in the agricultural sector. It also provides a platform for networking and potential employment opportunities.



Through initiatives like the Group Students Business Presentation and the Input Dealer Business Pitch, the boot camp seeks to empower participants to kick-start their businesses and contribute to the transformation of Ghana's agrifood systems.