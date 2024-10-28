Oyster Agribusiness raises US$2m to expand operations in agricultural sector

Business News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Oyster Agribusiness, a Ghanaian agri-tech firm focused on climate-smart agriculture, raised $2 million to expand its work with smallholder farmers.



Supported by Root Capital, RDF Ghana, and Sahel Capital SEFAA Fund, with Pangea Africa leading the fundraising, Oyster has impacted 4,500 farmers, paid $3.8 million, and cultivated over 20,000 acres.



This funding will help Oyster scale its sustainable farming initiatives and enhance Ghana's agricultural resilience.



CEO Edmond Kombat praised the investment, highlighting Oyster’s commitment to creating a sustainable and inclusive agricultural ecosystem.