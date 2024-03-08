PEF study reveals burden of tax compliance on MSMEs

Business News of Friday, 8 March 2024

In a groundbreaking report, the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF) unveils the staggering burden faced by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in meeting tax compliance standards.



According to the study, the complexity of tax laws leaves many MSMEs grappling in the dark, often resorting to costly professional assistance to navigate the labyrinth of regulations.



Dr. Isaac Nyame, leading the research, emphasized the urgent need for simplified tax regimes tailored to the unique challenges of MSMEs.



In an interview with the Daily Graphic, he said, "They struggle to comprehend the tax landscape, forcing them to incur hefty fees for expert assistance."



The lack of education on tax matters exacerbates the predicament, with MSMEs clueless about their obligations and avenues for support. Dr. Nyame urged the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to ramp up education efforts targeting MSMEs, ensuring broader compliance and inclusion within the tax net.



Furthermore, the study advocates for a tiered tax system, recognizing the disproportionate burden of the current 25% corporate tax on MSMEs. Dr. Nyame underscored the necessity for a fairer taxation approach, proposing a turnover-based tax system that aligns tax liabilities with business profitability.



Nana Osei Bonsu, CEO of PEF, underscored the importance of empowering the private sector through tailored tax policies conducive to growth and competitiveness. This sentiment was echoed by Kwaku Kwarteng, Chairman of the Finance Committee in Parliament, who affirmed the significance of research-driven initiatives to enhance tax compliance and revenue administration.



The report signals a pivotal moment in addressing the systemic barriers impeding the growth and sustainability of MSMEs, advocating for a more equitable and supportive tax regime.