PETROSOL earns Triple ISO certification for quality and safety

Business News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Petrosol, an indigenous oil marketing company, has recently been re-certified by the Global Business Bureau Certification, a leading international ISO certification firm, with the triple International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification for quality, occupational health and safety, and environmental management.



The re-certification was done after international auditors subjected the company’s processes and procedures to re-certification audit and concluded that the company continued to have internationally accepted systems and processes for procuring, storing, distributing and marketing fuel and lubricants that enabled them to serve their customers quality fuel and lubricants in an environmentally safe and sustainable manner.



Wael Salah, one of the international auditors who is also the Technical Director of the certification firm, commended the leadership of PETROSOL for their continuous commitment to operate in line with best international practices and urged them to continue on that path.



The Chief Executive Officer of PETROSOL, Michael Bozumbil, expressed his delight in the re-certification and commended his team of young Ghanaian professionals as well as their supportive dealers for their incredible dedication to excellence.



The re-certification is an external validation of the company’s relentless efforts over the years to ensure that its operations are anchored on best practices and processes that enable the company to consistently deliver quality petroleum products to consumers.



It also demonstrates PETROSOL’s high commitment to conducting its operations in a manner that prioritizes the safety of its customers, staff and the general public as well as protects the environment.



PETROSOL's leadership is committed to conducting the company’s business in an ethical manner through payment of the appropriate taxes to the state.



Despite the current economic challenges, which have led to high cost of operations, they will continue with their commitment to invest in quality and standards because the consumer deserves nothing but the best.



They also commended their regulators, especially the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), for their continuous support.