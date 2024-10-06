PHDC touts launch of data repository for prospective job seekers, investors

Business News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) has announced significant job opportunities tied to the first phase of its project.



During a panel discussion at the 2024 local content conference in Takoradi, CEO Charles Owusu revealed that the initiative aims to create 780,000 direct and indirect jobs, primarily benefiting locals in the Jomoro municipality and across Ghana.



He emphasized a local content agenda and plans to launch a data repository to assist job seekers and investors.



The US$60 billion project will include refineries, storage tanks, petrochemical plants, and various infrastructure, promoting Ghana as Africa's first Petroleum and Petrochemical Hub.