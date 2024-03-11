PMMC alerts public of gold scams; urges involvement in transactions

Business News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) has cautioned the public about ongoing gold scams perpetrated by fraudulent individuals.



These scammers often use fake photos and videos to deceive victims into believing they are purchasing genuine gold, which later turns out to be gold-plated tungsten.



According to PMMC's Managing Director, Nana Akwasi Awuah, the company has been educating the public about these scams. However, some victims fall prey to greed, seeking unrealistic discounts of up to 20 percent on the international market price.



When these demands are not met, victims may turn to fraudulent individuals offering even higher discounts.



To combat these scams, PMMC is collaborating closely with security agencies to investigate and suspend licenses of companies involved in fraudulent activities. Additionally, PMMC advises the public to involve them in gold transactions to avoid falling victim to scams.



Nana Akwasi Awuah emphasized that “the advice has continuously been that always get PMMC involved in your gold transaction. Because you see, I have had instances where people come to me and they have a gold transaction.



I say to them, send an email, copy PMMC, and indicate that the gold should come to PMMC and that without PMMC involved in the transaction, you will not proceed. The moment PMMC comes into the equation, they all run away.”



On the issue of gold leaving Ghana that had been unaccounted for and whether all these loopholes had been blocked, he hinted that the establishment of a monitoring and compliance task force by PMMC had helped to reduce the incidence of smuggling by some of the gold license holders.