PURC denies responsibility for ECG bankruptcy concerns

Business News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) refuted media reports blaming it for the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) potential bankruptcy.



PURC clarified that ECG raised concerns about its financial crisis in a letter to the Finance Minister, and PURC merely communicated the issue to the government.



The Commission criticized ECG for failing to meet collection benchmarks, with only a 45% collection rate from January to July 2024.



PURC also rejected ECG’s claims about forex losses and fuel procurement, advising ECG to focus on inefficiencies and transparency.



PURC remains committed to safeguarding the energy sector's stability.



