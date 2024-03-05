PURC dismisses concerns of electricity tariff reduction worsening energy sector debt

Business News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Ishmael Ackah, the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), has dismissed concerns that the recent 6.56% electricity tariff reduction for certain customer groups will worsen the energy sector debt.



The Independent Power Producers Ghana (IPPs) raised concerns about the sector nearing a critical point and warned of a potential additional debt of approximately USD$1.8 billion by the end of 2024.



The IPPs attributed this potential increase to the recent decision by PURC to lower electricity tariffs, which could place a heavier financial burden on the IPPs, leading to a significant rise in sector debt.



In response, Dr. Ackah emphasized that the PURC is conscious of the financial viability of all utilities and consumer well-being.



He clarified that tariff reductions do not automatically lead to a decrease in energy sector debts or assured payments to IPPs. Payments to IPPs depend on distribution companies collecting the approved tariffs before making any payments.



Dr. Ackah urged the public to dispel misinformation and reassured that the reduction in tariffs for certain customer groups would not compound debts in the energy sector.