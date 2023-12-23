PURC receives 1,519 complaints against ECG and GWL in Eastern Region

Business News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) received 1,519 complaints against Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Limited (GWL) in the Eastern Region this year.



The complaints, which ranged from intermittent power outrages, over billing, delays in getting new service and meter issues, among many others, had 1,512, representing 99.53% resolved amicably by the PURC.



That, also led to GWL recovering outstanding debts through PURC’s complaints management process from six customers to the tune of GH¢420,340.64 and ECG also recovering GH¢184,120.00 from three customers.



On the other hand, 16 customers of the GWL had a total of GH¢657,742.13 billing adjustment in their favour while six customers of ECG had a total of GH¢35,039.31 billing adjustment in their favour.



Mr Jude Aduamuah-Addo, Eastern Regional Director of the PURC, disclosed this at a maiden end of year party organized by the Commission in Koforidua.



He added that as part of efforts to deepen stakeholder confidence, his outfit embarked on 99 public engagements and had audience of about 22,000 people at schools, religious gatherings and community durbars in districts across the region.



He indicated that in as much as there was the need to protect consumers, the Commission also aimed to balance the wheel by protecting interests of the utility providers, noting that both ECG and GWL faced operational challenges such as miscreants tampering with their high rated equipment.



The Commission looks forward to 2024 as a year of “Strategic Impact” to consolidate gains made in 2023 and called on the public to escalate their complaints to the PURC for prompt and amicable settlement.



Mrs Sariel Adobea Etwire, ECG Eastern Region General Manager, said her outfit had a cordial working relations with the PURC and described it as very helpful to their operational activities.



Mr Asomani Nyarko, GWL Eastern Regional Chief Manager on his part, encouraged people to pay their bills promptly to avoid disconnection of service, adding “we have increased the reconnection fee from GH¢4 to GH¢50 and contemplating adding another GH¢50 all meant to deter people from piling up bills.”