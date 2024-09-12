You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 12Article 1980530

Business News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

    

Source: thebftonline.com

Parliament urged to maintain existing Salt Mining leases of ElectroChem

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The committee also calls for better security The committee also calls for better security

The Joint Committee on Mines and Energy and Lands and Forestry has concluded its inquiry into the Ada Songor Lagoon salt mining conflict.

The report, following a deadly clash between locals and ElectroChem Ghana Limited security forces, recommends no revision of mining leases ratified in 2020.

It urges ElectroChem to involve locals in mining, comply with environmental laws, and enhance community engagement.

The committee also calls for better security, investigation into the killing of a local miner, and expanded social interventions by ElectroChem.

The company has pledged to address concerns and support local communities.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment