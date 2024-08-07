Pay workers their overdue salaries -GFL to ATL management

Business News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr. Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), has criticized Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL) for failing to pay workers’ salaries for two months amidst the harsh economic conditions.



He expressed concerns that the lack of payment is impacting worker productivity and morale.



Koomson also highlighted broader issues in Ghana's textile industry, accusing the government of neglecting local firms like Ghana Textiles Printing (GTP) and possibly selling them to foreign investors, as indicated by recent acquisitions of GTP and Woodin by Actis.



He called for urgent government intervention and criticized the Agyapadie Document for its role in asset sales.